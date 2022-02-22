El pan ha sido a lo largo de la historia uno de los alimentos más básicos de la mayoría de culturas del mundo. Tanto es así que a través de los siglos hemos ido perfeccionando recetas y dejando volar la creatividad culinaria para idear nuevas formas de preparar pan y actualmente existen miles de recetas de pan en todo el planeta. Cada país tiene sus panes tradicionales y, aunque normalmente se elaboran a base de harina de trigo, agua, levadura y sal, algunos han convertido el pan en un postre o dulce típico. Es el caso de este pan de jengibre y naranja, muy típico de la gastronomía navideña del norte de Europa, cuya receta se remonta a la Francia del siglo X y con el que la bruja de Hansel y Gretel construyó su casita de cuento.

En los últimos tiempo se ha popularizado el pan de jengibre también en España gracias a la conocidísima cadena de supermercados alemana Lidl. Por eso hoy te contamos cómo hacer un delicioso pan de jengibre y naranja de Lidl con una receta casera que te encantará por su sencillez.

Receta de pan de jengibre y naranja: ingredientes para 6 personas

Ingredientes para hacer el pan de jengibre

  • 260 g. de harina de trigo
  • 50 g. de azúcar moreno
  • 35 cl. de miel
  • 1 huevo
  • 2 cucharadas de zumo de naranja
  • 60 g. de mantequilla
  • 1 cucharada de jengibre en polvo o fresco rallado (15 g)
  • 1 cucharadita de canela (8 g)
  • 1 cucharadita de nuez moscada (8 g)
  • 1 sobre de levadura

Ingredientes para la decoración del pan de jengibre

  • 1 naranja
  • 100 g. de azúcar
  • 200 ml. de agua 
Cómo hacer el pan de jengibre y naranja de Lidl en casa

Te puede interesar:

Sigue los pasos de esta receta para elaborar tú mismo este delicioso pan de jengibre:

  1. Tamiza la harina y mézclala en un bol grande junto con la levadura, el jengibre, la canela y la nuez moscada.
  2. Derrite la mantequilla y añádele el azúcar, la miel y el zumo de naranja. Bate todo hasta conseguir una mezcla homogénea.
  3. Vierte la mezcla sobre la harina, añade el huevo y amasa hasta conseguir una masa esponjosa y sin grumos. Si es necesario, añade un poco más de zumo de naranja.
  4. Precalienta el horno a 160º y unta un molde con mantequilla para evitar que nuestro pan de jengibre se pegue.
  5. Vierte la masa en el molde y hornéalo durante una hora a media altura y 160ºC.
  6. Mientras horneas la masa vamos a preparar la decoración de nuestro pan de jengibre.
  7. Para ello corta la naranja en rodajas finas.
  8. Hierve el agua con el azúcar en un cazo y añade las rodajas de naranja para cocinarlas a fuego lento durante uno 20 minutos.
  9. Cuando las rodajas de naranja estén listas déjalas enfriar hasta que se termine de hornear nuestro pan de jengibre.
  10. Colócalas sobre el pan de jengibre y disfruta de esta delicia con tus familiares y amigos.