Grupo de Neuroingeniería Biomédica

Universidad Miguel Hernández de Elche

IMPORTANTES DE ENERO

Científicos de la Universidad Miguel Hernández han conseguido estimular la visión de una persona ciega para que percibafiguras y letras. Los primeros resultados de la investigación, en la que participa un equipo multidisciplinar. ya se han publicado, y con tinúa con nuevos pacientes voluntarios. Consiste en el implante de complejos dispositivos cerebrales apra mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas con discapacidad visual.

