The UK is coming back to #JuniorEurovision! 🇬🇧 🥳



📺 2022 will see the country’s 4th participation, but first with @BBCEurovision + @CBBC! ⁰



Read more: https://t.co/E9Kx0VCTG7 pic.twitter.com/gXHzGjF3Ip