🥊 KIKO READY FOR APRIL 8! @MartnezKiko is READY for his IBF Featherweight final eliminator against Reiya Abe on April 8!💥



A WIN will make Kiko mandatory to the winner of #LopezConlan‼️



3 time for Kiko?!#MartinezAbe #TerajiOlascuaga pic.twitter.com/RJ0Ia1g78y