Novak Djokovic is 36 years old and just:



- finished as #1 player in the world

- Australian Open 🏆

- French Open 🏆

- US Open 🏆

- Cincinnati masters 🏆

- Paris Masters 🏆



Reminder: he wasn’t allowed to play in Miami or Indian Wells b/c of covid 💉 lol pic.twitter.com/0sSq2xTeU7