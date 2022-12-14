<div class="container">
Grupo de Neuroingeniería Biomédica
Universidad Miguel Hernández de Elche
IMPORTANTES DE ENERO
Científicos de la Universidad Miguel Hernández han conseguido estimular la visión de una persona ciega para que percibafiguras y letras. Los primeros resultados de la investigación, en la que participa un equipo multidisciplinar. ya se han publicado, y con tinúa con nuevos pacientes voluntarios. Consiste en el implante de complejos dispositivos cerebrales apra mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas con discapacidad visual.
